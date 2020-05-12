Global  

More Tyson Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Tyson Food says more than a quarter of employees working in their North Carolina poultry facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

