Thursday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: AXLA, FRG

Thursday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: AXLA, FRG

Thursday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: AXLA, FRG

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Axcella Health's Director, David R.

Epstein, made a $237,500 purchase of AXLA, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $4.75 each.

Axcella Health is trading up about 20.9% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Epstein purchased AXLA at 7 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $396,973 at an average of $6.49 per share.

And at Franchise Group, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Patrick A.

Cozza who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $14.05 each, for a total investment of $140,500.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Cozza in the past twelve months.

Franchise Group is trading up about 8.3% on the day Thursday.

So far Cozza is in the green, up about 12.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.80.




