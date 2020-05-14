Thursday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: AXLA, FRG

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Monday, Axcella Health's Director, David R.

Epstein, made a $237,500 purchase of AXLA, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $4.75 each.

Axcella Health is trading up about 20.9% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Epstein purchased AXLA at 7 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $396,973 at an average of $6.49 per share.

And at Franchise Group, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Patrick A.

Cozza who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $14.05 each, for a total investment of $140,500.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Cozza in the past twelve months.

Franchise Group is trading up about 8.3% on the day Thursday.

So far Cozza is in the green, up about 12.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.80.