Retail Apocalypse: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works To Close Hundreds Of Stores

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Retail Apocalypse: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works To Close Hundreds Of Stores

Retail Apocalypse: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works To Close Hundreds Of Stores

Victoria’s Secret announced on Thursday that the company will close 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada and Bath & Body Works will be closing an additional 50 stores nationwide.

Katie Johnston reports.

