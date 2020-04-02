Victoria’s Secret announced on Thursday that the company will close 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada and Bath & Body Works will be closing an additional 50 stores nationwide.
Katie Johnston reports.
James Tan MBA Broker/ REALTOR -Bethany Real Estate Retail Apocalypse: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works To Close Hundreds Of Stores https://t.co/ExeXVli2Bg https://t.co/ruC9KeTvCi 42 minutes ago
Courtney Schultz Bath & Body Works.. Rietmans… Victoria’s Secret… All closing down as they weren’t able to stay afloat after COVID19… https://t.co/lLr6hGRIYQ 3 hours ago
As Sales Sag And Droop, Victoria's Secret To Close 250 StoresVictoria's Secret's parent company L Brands is permanently shuttering 250 stores in the US and Canada in 2020. According to Business Insider, L Brands reported first-quarter earnings for 2020 after the..
How Your Favorite Stores Have Been Affected by the 2020 Retail ApocalypseEven before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, retailers across the United States were in the midst of hard times. Here is how a few of your favorite stores have been affected by the 2020 retail..