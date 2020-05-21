Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage
to Reunite in Vampire Movie
'Good Bad & Undead' The 'Game of Thrones' alums
will star in the action adventure
movie directed by Max Barbakow.
According to Deadline,
Momoa will portray a vampire
who has pledged to never kill again.
Dinklage will reportedly
play vampire hunter Van Helsing.
The two characters form
an unlikely partnership.
Things take a turn for the worse
when a big bounty is put on
Momoa's alter-ego's head.
Momoa and Dinklage's reunion comes after the
Khal Drogo star admitted last year that he wanted
to remake 'Twins' with Dinklage.
Jason Momoa, via statement