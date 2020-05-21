Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage to Reunite in Vampire Movie 'Good Bad & Undead' The 'Game of Thrones' alums will star in the action adventure movie directed by Max Barbakow.

According to Deadline, Momoa will portray a vampire who has pledged to never kill again.

Dinklage will reportedly play vampire hunter Van Helsing.

The two characters form an unlikely partnership.

Things take a turn for the worse when a big bounty is put on Momoa's alter-ego's head.

Momoa and Dinklage's reunion comes after the Khal Drogo star admitted last year that he wanted to remake 'Twins' with Dinklage.

