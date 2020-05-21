Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage to Reunite in Vampire Movie 'Good Bad & Undead'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage to Reunite in Vampire Movie 'Good Bad & Undead'

Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage to Reunite in Vampire Movie 'Good Bad & Undead'

Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage to Reunite in Vampire Movie 'Good Bad & Undead' The 'Game of Thrones' alums will star in the action adventure movie directed by Max Barbakow.

According to Deadline, Momoa will portray a vampire who has pledged to never kill again.

Dinklage will reportedly play vampire hunter Van Helsing.

The two characters form an unlikely partnership.

Things take a turn for the worse when a big bounty is put on Momoa's alter-ego's head.

Momoa and Dinklage's reunion comes after the Khal Drogo star admitted last year that he wanted to remake 'Twins' with Dinklage.

Jason Momoa, via statement

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Game of Thrones stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage to reunite for vampire movie


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •HinduJust JaredIndian ExpressAceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

StardustApp

Stardust 'Game of Thrones' vets Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage will star in a new vampire movie called 'Good Bad & Undead' https://t.co/YDutUcRTTh 1 minute ago

Geekgem1

Geekgem RT @Variety: "Game of Thrones" alums Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage are in talks to star in a vampire movie https://t.co/vARxWSdWZF 2 minutes ago

FaletiJoshua

Mom's Spaghetti RT @horusblog: Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa are teaming up for a vampire themed buddy comedy. https://t.co/wXeFz7MiLf 6 minutes ago

Geekgem1

Geekgem RT @comingsoonnet: Good Bad & Undead: Peter Dinklage & Jason Momoa Team for Action-Adventure https://t.co/M4Vpks4EGS 6 minutes ago

Geekgem1

Geekgem RT @HeatVisionBlog: Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa to Star in Vampire Movie 'Good Bad & Undead' https://t.co/7mnMPv3Gi2 7 minutes ago

im_dk99

Deepak Kumar Nayak Jason Momoa & Peter Dinklage team up for vampire film 'Good Bad & Undead' Dinklage plays vampire hunter Van Helsin… https://t.co/E0odj3xnII 8 minutes ago

mc__jenks

Zack® RT @screenrant: Jason Momoa & Peter Dinklage In Talks For Van Helsing Vampire Movie https://t.co/ZWkxNfe152 https://t.co/eJOnZqcq8s 8 minutes ago

TheGodKibosh

Barry Allen RT @ComicBook_Movie: #GameOfThrones Vets #PeterDinklage & #JasonMomoa Set To Reunite For Vampire Thriller #GoodBadAndUndead https://t.co/7S… 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Game of Thrones stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage to reunite for vampire movie [Video]

Game of Thrones stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage to reunite for vampire movie

'Game of Thrones' co-stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage are to reunite for vampire movie 'Good Bad & Undead'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:07Published