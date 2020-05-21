Global  

Pet of the Week: Max and Caroline

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
If you are interested in adopting or fostering, call the shelter at (541) 779-2916

Welcome back to newswatch 12 midday and meet our pets of the week..

Max and caroline.

These two beautiful cats are sisters.

Max is a medium haired, gray and white girl and caroline is a short haired pastel calico girl.

They are about 10 months old and have been together all their lives so far.

They are quite bonded to each other, and would like to stay together.

The two girls are very loving and like to be petted and treated like the sweeties they are.

They will be a bit shy until they get to know you, and caroline seems to be a bit more leery of men than max.

If you have enough room and love for two sweet girls, call and make an appointment to come in and meet max and caroline.

C.a.t.s.

Is continuing to be open by appointment only, so if you are interested in adopting or fostering, call the shelter at 779-2916 to make an appointment.

The shelter hours are tuesday through saturday from 11:00 a.m until 5:00 p.m.

Kittens should start coming in for adoption shortly as some of the veterinary clinics are opening up more for non-critical surgeries including spays.

If you are looking for a kitten or two, you can call the shelter on thursdays after about 4:00 p.m.

To find out what we will be bringing in on friday.

If you're if you're interested in adopting max and caroline or another cat at the shelter, the information for c.a.t.s.

Can be found here on your screen, and of course on




