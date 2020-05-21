Could Trump's Resistance To Mail In Voting Backfire?

President Donald Trump has escalated his crusade against absentee voting.

The President has threatened to withhold federal funds from two states, Michigan and Nevada, for making it easier for their citizens to vote by mail.

According to analysis from Business Insider Trump's stubbornness could hurt him.

The President insists vote by mail will leads to fraud could hurt Republicans, and his own prospects, in November.

Some state and local Republican officials say Trump is making it harder for them to convince their own voters to turn out.

There is no evidence that expanding vote by mail or increased voter turnout automatically benefits Democrats.

That means Trump could be unintentionally hurting his own chances.