The star, writer, and creator of the new AppleTV+ series discusses the show's quarantine episode, the video game world, and how It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia prepared him for this series.
Verdant Square Network PA ‘I Like Playing Difficult People’: Rob McElhenney On Apple TV+’s ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ & ‘It’s Always Sun… https://t.co/Cq3rZpQ8pv 4 hours ago
The New 93Q (NEW YORK) -- (NOTE LANGUAGE) The Apple TV+ workplace comedy series, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, will return on… https://t.co/UKtCL9i5I7 5 hours ago
CBS Philly ‘I Like Playing Difficult People’: Rob McElhenney On Apple TV+’s ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ & ‘It’s Always Sun… https://t.co/Zcitcif0bc 5 hours ago
Alaturka News Rob McElhenney On “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” & “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” https://t.co/favla8A8yb https://t.co/UKSqwAgMkJ 7 hours ago
slit harington RT @IndieWire: We'll be chatting live on Instagram TODAY (2:45pm ET) with Rob McElhenney of "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and “Mythic… 7 hours ago
IndieWire We'll be chatting live on Instagram TODAY (2:45pm ET) with Rob McElhenney of "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" an… https://t.co/RsblLS8Ncp 13 hours ago
David Tapping RT @THR: Rob McElhenney’s workplace comedy 'Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet' is set to return to Apple’s streaming platform with an appropria… 19 hours ago
JoBlo TV Trailers MYTHIC QUEST: RAVEN'S BANQUET Official Trailer "Quarantine" (HD) Ron McElhenney https://t.co/zt94pz0hHG 3 days ago