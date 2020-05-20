Global  

‘He Is At Peace’: Siblings Thank Nurses Who Offered Condolences With Signs In Hospital Window After Father Died Of COVID-19

When a father of five died from COVID-19, nurses posted heartfelt notes in a hospital window to notify his family waiting outside.

Now, the family is displaying their gratitude to those healthcare workers.

Katie Johnston reports.

