Sanders And Team Introduce Wage And Insurance Bill

Sen.

Bernie Sanders and three other Democrats are pushing to protect wages and insurance benefits for working Americans.

The other Democrats are senators Mark Warner, Doug Jones and Richard Blumenthal.

Their bill would cover up to $90,000 in wages and health insurance benefits for workers.

The program would expire at the end of the year.

CoronaVirus has led to massive layoffs, which have hurt the economy.

The government, mostly Democrats, believe the salary protections will prevent more layoffs and stave off further damage to the economy.