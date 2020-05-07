Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thursday Block 2

Video Credit: WTAT - Published
Thursday Block 2
Block 2 Vid continued
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Thursday Block 2

[ music ] ?

If you just bend and not break ?

?

At least not today ?

?

I know that this is tempting, that even on a good day life feels empty ?

?

But someone's gonna miss you when you're gone ?

?

There's so much more to do if you hold on ?

?

If you just bend and not break ?

?

If you just bend and not break ?

?

At least not today, not today, not today ?

?

At least not today, not today, not today, hold on ?

>> listen, we're not the things we have done, but the things we have overcome.

Just take it one day at a time.

Because your work here is definitely not done.

You snow.

Know.

[ music ] ?

If you just bend, and not break ?

?

If you just bend, and not break ?

?

At least not today ?

?

Won't you please hold on ?

[ music ]



Recent related news from verified sources

Ken Block taught his 13-year-old daughter how to drift

Ken Block taught his 13-year-old daughter how to driftKen Block is passing his drifting skills onto the next generation. The YouTube star taught his...
MotorAuthority - Published

Pandemic hits Prudential Asia, sources say Jackson on block

Shares in Prudential fell on Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic hit its Asia sales and it warned of...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeeboTraining

DeeboTrainingSystems [NEW ATHLETE WORKOUTS] Deebo Strong 💪 Block 3 - Week 1 - Day 4 - https://t.co/P6t5b3zCVd https://t.co/4BHKY2siEG 15 minutes ago

ljpeace

GoodforAZ RT @MilwaukeePolice: Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at approximately 12:3… 23 minutes ago

michigannewhome

Robertson Brothers A little Throwback Thursday for you of some great footage we have of the Downtown Wixom community, Tribute Wixom Vi… https://t.co/yqH4sjyacv 24 minutes ago

ljpeace

GoodforAZ RT @MilwaukeePolice: Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the 2000 block of West Greenfield Ave on Thur… 26 minutes ago

ItsFloridaking

FloridaKing $CIR Circor International (CIR), a US-based engineered products maker, said on Thursday it has won six contracts to… https://t.co/CkFXFuyQHT 31 minutes ago

wwmtnews

WWMT-TV Deputies said there was an assault about 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, and the suspect is barricaded inside a home… https://t.co/7ESLw2RQm2 37 minutes ago

kellyd95

Kelly D ***WII BOWLING BLOCK POOL*** On Thursday, May 28th, Brayden and I will once again be doing a live wii bowling; to b… https://t.co/PHU8AmZiOr 40 minutes ago

MilwaukeePolice

Milwaukee Police Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at approximately 1… https://t.co/bzMKe1d74f 50 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Found Dead In Englewood House Fire [Video]

Man Found Dead In Englewood House Fire

A man was found dead Thursday morning in a house fire in Englewood. Around 8:15 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a 2.5-story home on the 6900 block of South Union Avenue, according to the..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26Published
Smoke seen coming from 17th floor of west London tower block [Video]

Smoke seen coming from 17th floor of west London tower block

Smoke was seen coming from the Gaydon House tower block in Maida Vale, London on Thursday (May 7). Footage shows smoke coming from the seventeenth floor.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:10Published