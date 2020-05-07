Thursday Block 2

[ music ] ?
If you just bend and not break ?
?
At least not today ?
?
I know that this is tempting, that even on a good day life feels empty ?
?
But someone's gonna miss you when you're gone ?
?
There's so much more to do if you hold on ?
?
If you just bend and not break ?
?
If you just bend and not break ?
?
At least not today, not today, not today ?
?
At least not today, not today, not today, hold on ?
>> listen, we're not the things we have done, but the things we have overcome.
Just take it one day at a time.
Because your work here is definitely not done.
You snow.
Know.
[ music ] ?
If you just bend, and not break ?
?
If you just bend, and not break ?
?
At least not today ?
?
Won't you please hold on ?
[ music ]