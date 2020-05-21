More than 1,200 California pastors say they will resume in-person services on May 31 in defiance of Gov.
Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Katie Johnston reports.
olivia viriya Attorney: 1,200 California Pastors Agree To Reopen May 31 In Defiance Of Stay-At-Home Order – CBS San Francisco – I… https://t.co/bdErLKttXZ 15 minutes ago
SermonAudio News: 1,200 California Pastors Agree To Reopen May 31 In Defiance Of Stay-At-Home Order https://t.co/ya93XdX44A 1 hour ago
Timothy Morgan Attorney: 1,200 California Pastors Agree To Reopen May 31 In Defiance Of Stay-At-Home Order https://t.co/2wxwJfOQGD 3 hours ago
Sharon Rivers RT @QAnonNotables: More than 1,200 California pastors say they will resume in-person services on May 31st in defiance of Governor Gavin New… 3 hours ago
CZ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ RT @LotusOak2: 1,200 #California Pastors Agree To Reopen May 31 In Defiance Of Stay-At-Home Order
https://t.co/myn0PqRedn
#COVID19 #ReOpe… 4 hours ago
Stephan Kendall 1,200 California pastors agree to break #ShelterInPlace orders and reopen May 31
Meanwhile churches across the US… https://t.co/1a243i18y0 5 hours ago
Penny West RT @MattWhitaker46: #ReligiousFreedom
1,200 California pastors agree to reopen May 31 https://t.co/AChzpLU4ap 5 hours ago
Church In Berlin Plans To Reopen Sunday In Defiance Of New Jersey Gov. Murphy's Stay At Home OrderCrystal Cranmore reports.
Restaurants reopen under guidelines for Memorial Day weekendRestaurants reopen under guidelines for Memorial Day weekend