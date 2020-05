Trump says he may attend SpaceX launch Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:34s - Published 59 minutes ago Trump says he may attend SpaceX launch U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was "thinking about going" to next week's manned launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Trump says he may attend SpaceX launch Trump joked with reporters outside the White House, telling them "I'd like to put you on the rocket and get rid of you for awhile." SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has strongly criticized restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, posted a cryptic tweet on Sunday, writing "Take the red pill." The post was retweeted by two of the president's children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, writing "Welcome." and "Taken!" respectively.