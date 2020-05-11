Lana Del Rey slammed for dragging other artists in fiery Instagram post Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:14s - Published 55 minutes ago Lana Del Rey slammed for dragging other artists in fiery Instagram post Lana Del Rey just slammed nearly every major female pop star in a single Instagram post.She called out Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and several many others for their explicit lyrics, drawing immediate backlash.“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana ... Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones withsongs about being sexy...” she wrote.“Can I please go back to singing about ... feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect,” she continued.Del Rey addressed past criticism that she has made emotional abuse in relationships seem glamorous.Del Rey’s critics were quick to point out the flaws in her post, mainly the fact that most of the people she slammed were Black women.At the end of her controversial post, Del Rey announced that she hopes to tackle these topics in her next album 0

