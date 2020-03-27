Triumph Street Triple R: Anatomy Of A Stunt Motorcycle | MC Garage

Ever wonder what it takes to build a competition-spec stunt motorcycle?

In this MC Garage episode, Red Bull freestyle rider Aaron Colton talks about his personal Triumph Street Triple R.

In this video he dives into the specific components he used to convert this motorcycle from a production streetbike into a closed-course hooligan machine.

From gearing, to braking hardware, to ergonomics/controls—Aaron walks us through everything.

Tune in and get up to speed.Find out more: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/mc-garage/triumph-street-triple-r-anatomy-of-a-stunt-motorcycle/Video/photography: Aaron ColtonEdit: Red Bull Media HouseWatch Aaron Colton rebuild a two-stroke Honda: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQYdjeFLBgw&t=4s