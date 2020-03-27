Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Triumph Street Triple R: Anatomy Of A Stunt Motorcycle | MC Garage

Video Credit: Motorcyclist Magazine - Duration: 10:13s - Published
Triumph Street Triple R: Anatomy Of A Stunt Motorcycle | MC Garage

Triumph Street Triple R: Anatomy Of A Stunt Motorcycle | MC Garage

Ever wonder what it takes to build a competition-spec stunt motorcycle?

In this MC Garage episode, Red Bull freestyle rider Aaron Colton talks about his personal Triumph Street Triple R.

In this video he dives into the specific components he used to convert this motorcycle from a production streetbike into a closed-course hooligan machine.

From gearing, to braking hardware, to ergonomics/controls—Aaron walks us through everything.

Tune in and get up to speed.Find out more: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/mc-garage/triumph-street-triple-r-anatomy-of-a-stunt-motorcycle/Video/photography: Aaron ColtonEdit: Red Bull Media HouseWatch Aaron Colton rebuild a two-stroke Honda: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQYdjeFLBgw&t=4s

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

archinchilla

Andres CHINCHILLA-ALARCÓN RT @MotorcyclistMag: Triumph Street Triple R: Anatomy Of A Stunt Motorcycle https://t.co/LoNvgs400M https://t.co/1QBQDKLONE 18 minutes ago

MotorcyclistMag

MOTORCYCLIST Triumph Street Triple R: Anatomy Of A Stunt Motorcycle https://t.co/LoNvgs400M https://t.co/1QBQDKLONE 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Inside a $40.5M Estate With a "Batcave" Garage [Video]

Inside a $40.5M Estate With a "Batcave" Garage

Today AD takes you to the Russian Hill neighborhood of San Francisco, where adjacent to the iconic twists of Lombard Street lies a super luxurious estate like none other. Residence 950 encompasses a..

Credit: Architectural Digest     Duration: 11:09Published