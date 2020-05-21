Drone footage shows extensive damage from failed Michigan dam Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 06:21s - Published 14 minutes ago Drone footage shows extensive damage from failed Michigan dam Drone footage shows extensive damage from failed Michigan dam on Wednesday (May 20). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Drone footage shows extensive damage from failed Michigan dam Drone footage shows extensive damage from failed Michigan dam on Wednesday (May 20).





You Might Like

Tweets about this