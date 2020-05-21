Drake Apologizes To Kylie Jenner Over 'Side Piece' Lyrics

Cardi B claps back at fans after a Roddy Rich post.
Lil Tjay slams 6ix9ine and his fans.
Plus - Lana Del Ray wants all the smoke.
Sarah Smith RT @HuffPost: This should all end well, right? https://t.co/TRbupTMHpF 3 minutes ago
The US Sun Drake apologizes for 'disrespecting' Kylie Jenner after calling her a 'side piece' https://t.co/xJxQOgGMdq @Drake @KylieJenner 3 minutes ago
B106 Drake Calls Kylie Jenner a Side Piece on New Snippet, Apologizes https://t.co/DECncA4Rj3 10 minutes ago
17 • RT @PopCrave: Drake apologizes for old song played on Instagram Live referencing Gigi Hadid, Kendall & Kylie Jenner:
“Kylie Jenner, that’s… 12 minutes ago
HuffPost This should all end well, right? https://t.co/TRbupTMHpF 19 minutes ago
J10 ☁️✈️ RT @infiniteclout_: Drake apologizes for new leak where he calls Kylie Jenner his side piece. https://t.co/AmtOw2ZKmD 20 minutes ago
N E S T O R RT @Genius: “last thing i’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected” —drake
https://t.co/TDXuJ0WIhN 25 minutes ago
ω๏๏∂y Drake apologizes for calling Kylie Jenner his ‘side-piece’ https://t.co/h7m2fX3KwF https://t.co/qJq2FxtwXo 30 minutes ago