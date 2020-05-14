Global  

UK comes together for Clap for Carers

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
UK comes together for Clap for Carers

UK comes together for Clap for Carers

People across the United Kingdom joined together for the weekly Clap for Carers event to celebrate the work of the NHS, frontline staff and key workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

New parents Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson lead nationwide clap for carers

New parents Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds led the clap for carers and keyworkers this week.
Belfast Telegraph

In Pictures: A different perspective on the weekly clap for carers

Boris Johnson was accompanied by partner Carrie Symonds outside 10 Downing Street in the weekly clap...
Belfast Telegraph


