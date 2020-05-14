UK comes together for Clap for Carers Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published 1 hour ago UK comes together for Clap for Carers People across the United Kingdom joined together for the weekly Clap for Carers event to celebrate the work of the NHS, frontline staff and key workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources New parents Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson lead nationwide clap for carers New parents Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds led the clap for carers and keyworkers this week.

Belfast Telegraph - Published 1 week ago



In Pictures: A different perspective on the weekly clap for carers Boris Johnson was accompanied by partner Carrie Symonds outside 10 Downing Street in the weekly clap...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this