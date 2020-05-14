UK comes together for Clap for Carers

People across the United Kingdom joined together for the weekly Clap for Carers event to celebrate the work of the NHS, frontline staff and key workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus: Hospital staff in Dorset, UK show support for Clap for CarersCoronavirus: Hospital staff in Dorset, UK show support for Clap for Carers
The UK joins together to Clap for CarersPeople across the United Kingdom joined together for the weekly Clap for Carers event to celebrate the work of the NHS, frontline staff and key workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.