HBO Max to Release Zack Snyder’s Version of 'Justice League' After years of fans asking for it, Snyder’s cut of ‘Justice League’ will finally see the light of day.

It will hit HBO Max in 2021.

Snyder confirmed the news during a quarantine watch party of his other DC film, ‘Man of Steel.’ The “Snyder Cut” came about after the DC Extended Universe director was forced to leave ‘Justice League’ in the middle of production.

He was replaced by Joss Whedon, who performed $25 million worth of reshoots, leaving fans suspicious about the amount of changes he made.

This caused fans to rally around Snyder and call for his version of the film to be released, as they believed it would be better.

Snyder is reportedly rejoining his original post-production crew to recut his footage of the movie.

According to Snyder, roughly “one fourth” of his footage was used in Whedon’s cut.

Zack Snyder, to 'The Hollywood Reporter' It is unclear what format the recut will take, whether it be an extra-long movie or a six-episode miniseries.