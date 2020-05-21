Nextdoor App Is Trying To Forge Stronger Relations With Law Enforcement

Community platform Nextdoor is conducting a series of events across the country to build better relations with law enforcement.

According to Gizmodo, that's a cause for concern among civil rights and privacy advocates.

They worry about possible conflicts of interest, over-reporting of crime, and the platform’s record of racial profiling.

Nextdoor has “crime and safety” functions allowing locals to post unverified information about suspicious activity and suspected crimes.

That raises the possibility Nextdoor is facilitating racial profiling and over-policing.

Nextdoor has an active user base of 10 million.

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nextdoor's user engagement has skyrocketed.

The company's founder says numbers are up by 80%.