Local startup 3-D printing masks for people in need Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:58s - Published 1 day ago Local startup 3-D printing masks for people in need One hundred 3-D printers are expected to produce up to 2,000 facial coverings per week out of Over-the-Rhine 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Lucy May ICYMI: Local startup 3-D printing masks for people in need - story by ⁦@PaolaSNews⁩ https://t.co/phnBOzjPAe 2 days ago Paola Suro WCPO RT @LucyMayCincy: Local startup 3-D printing masks for people in need - via ⁦@PaolaSNews⁩ https://t.co/phnBOzjPAe 3 days ago Lucy May Local startup 3-D printing masks for people in need - via ⁦@PaolaSNews⁩ https://t.co/phnBOzjPAe 3 days ago