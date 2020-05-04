One hundred 3-D printers are expected to produce up to 2,000 facial coverings per week out of Over-the-Rhine
Lucy May ICYMI: Local startup 3-D printing masks for people in need - story by @PaolaSNews https://t.co/phnBOzjPAe 2 days ago
Paola Suro WCPO RT @LucyMayCincy: Local startup 3-D printing masks for people in need - via @PaolaSNews https://t.co/phnBOzjPAe 3 days ago
Lucy May Local startup 3-D printing masks for people in need - via @PaolaSNews https://t.co/phnBOzjPAe 3 days ago
Local organization delivers PPE on the roadMany people in the hardest hit areas of Buffalo can't afford to buy their own masks. One local organization is working to keep everyone informed, educated and equipped.
WEB EXTRA: Mask Projected Onto Christ the Redeemer StatueA mask was projected onto Brazil's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue on Sunday. The light display urged people to wear face masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.