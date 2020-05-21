Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Pleading Guilty In College Admissions ScandalActress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are pleading guilty to paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their children admitted to USC as athletic..
Actress Lori Loughlin, Husband Sentenced To Prison In College Admissions Scandal"Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her husband are headed to prison for their roles in the college admissions bribery scandal; Chris Martinez reports for CBS2.