Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:37s
Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal
CBS4's Chris Martinez has the new details.
Lori Loughlin and Husband Facing Jail Sentence After Pleading Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

The 'Fuller House' actress and the fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty after...
AceShowbiz


Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead...
CTV News



Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Pleading Guilty In College Admissions Scandal [Video]

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are pleading guilty to paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their children admitted to USC as athletic..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:28
Actress Lori Loughlin, Husband Sentenced To Prison In College Admissions Scandal [Video]

"Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her husband are headed to prison for their roles in the college admissions bribery scandal; Chris Martinez reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:27