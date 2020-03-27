Rafael A. Nieves Jr. Prosecutors: Delaware County Man Facing Child Pornography Charges https://t.co/dmxs1gsrWL 1 day ago
Sybelia D. Fox RT @CBSPhilly: Prosecutors: Delaware County Man Facing Child Pornography Charges After Targeting Boys On Video Game Streaming Platform Twit… 3 days ago
DigitalSoldier1745 #PEDOGATEISREAL #PedoGate
Prosecutors: Delaware County Man Facing Child Pornography Charges After Targeting Boys On… https://t.co/9iS7NuI1m2 3 days ago
Verdant Square Network PA Prosecutors: Delaware County Man Facing Child Pornography Charges After Targeting Boys On Video Game Streaming Plat… https://t.co/VhjFf2UYVV 3 days ago
CBS Philly Prosecutors: Delaware County Man Facing Child Pornography Charges After Targeting Boys On Video Game Streaming Plat… https://t.co/LOE8Lf9v8l 3 days ago
Man Charged With More Than 100 Felony Counts For Child PornographyDaryll Claxton was in possession of nearly 3,500 pictures and videos of children being sexually abused and assaulted.
Anne Arundel County Man Charged With Child Pornography PossessionAn Anne Arundel County man was arrested Thursday for possessing child pornography, police said. Kenneth Austin Stewart, 68, of West River, is charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography...