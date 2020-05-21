Global  

The Update On Lori Loughlin

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:59s - Published
The Update On Lori Loughlin
Here's the report.
0
Tweets about this

SandiTimmons2

Sandi Timmons RT @FBIBoston: "Operation Varsity Blues" update: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, of Los Angeles, Calif., have agreed to plead guilty t… 45 minutes ago

WFLA

WFLA NEWS UPDATE: Lori Loughlin has agreed to serve two months behind bars and husband, Mossimo Giannulli, has agreed to serv… https://t.co/nSQO9rXuKN 2 hours ago

Cecil3695Cecil

Cecil Choate RT @CBSLA: UPDATE: Under the terms of their plea agreement, Loughlin would serve 2 months in prison and Giannulli would serve five. https:/… 3 hours ago

MaryKPIX

Mary Lee Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband agreed to plead guilty in the #collegeadmissions scandal. That story and more… https://t.co/mQRqZWsDKt 4 hours ago

taurinflorian2

taurinflorian RT @AFP: #UPDATE American actress #LoriLoughlin has agreed to plead guilty and accept a prison sentence over her role in a sprawling colleg… 4 hours ago

JournalistWFH

Aayush Sharma 🏳️‍🌈 RT @sarahnicoleguy: College Admissions Scandal Update: Lori Loughlin's Sentence After Pleading Guilty Could Have 'Unique' Outcome https://t… 5 hours ago

sarahnicoleguy

Sarah Guy College Admissions Scandal Update: Lori Loughlin's Sentence After Pleading Guilty Could Have 'Unique' Outcome… https://t.co/eFPqPOFkL2 5 hours ago


WBZ News Update For May 21 [Video]

WBZ News Update For May 21

Lori Loughlin and husband to plead guilty in college admissions scandal; CVS opening 12 new coronavirus testing sites; New England Revolution hold first workout

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:55Published