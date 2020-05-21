St. Paul Public Schools Have Packaged And Delivered Over 2 Million Meals

The food is going to students in need, Bill Hudson reports (1:58).
WCCO 4 News At 5 -- May 21, 2020
Santa Cruz County Public Health: “We meet requirements" to move further into stage 2 reopenSanta Cruz County said they will bring a proof of variance to the Santa Cruz County board of supervisors on June 2. Counties that qualify to move ahead of the state can resume dine-in restaurants,..
Sunnyside district weighs new CDC guidelines for schoolsThe Sunnyside USD is what to do with students in the fall.