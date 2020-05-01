Covid-19 Travel Concerns

Holiday weekend approaches and restrictions are being lifted

As the holiday weekend approaches and restrictions are being lifted.... people are planning to travel for the first time in weeks.

But as anxious as some are to travel, worries about catching the coronavirus remain.

Abc 36's alex king spoke with a traveler about his thoughts as he makes his summer plans.

Alex: memorial day weekend is here and to the delight of some, governor andy beshear has lifted some travel restrictions.

Brett edwards and his wife, wtvq metereologist alyssa andrews, are driving this weekend ... it's part of their annual summer plans.

For now, they are remaining cautious.

But with a bigger trip ahead, they are ready for a return to some sense of 'normal.'

Brett: looking forward, we have a trip planned to houston texas to visit my brother and we will be flying and while the plane tickets were very affordable, they were like 70 dollars one way, youre still kind of skeptical on will things be back to normal in october?

How will that look?

Will i have to wear a mask?

Will i have to wear gloves?

Will the plane be half full, half empty?

However, you want to look at it.

Amy caudill, the director of marketing at the blue grass airport in lexington, says the airport is taking steps to ease fears and promote safety.

Social distancing graphics are everywhere.

So are hand sanitizers and intensive cleaning now happens regularly.

There are also plans for plexiglass guards at every counter.

The airport recommends travelers wear a mask, check in on their mobile phone.

And take steps to reduce in-person interaction.

If meeting friends or family, don't come to baggage claim, wait in the cell phone area or outside the terminal.

Amy: we want people to come to the airport and feel comfortable.

We understand that theres a lot of fear out there right now and so its our goal to make sure that people realize that were running things as efficiently as possible and were doing our best to make sure that the travel experience is safe.

Caudill says airlines are also making changes.

But with that in mind, she advises checking with the airlines because they all have different rules and cleaning processes.

But like many people, caudill says the airport thinks airline travel will start picking back up this weekend.

Reporting from home, alex king, abc 36 news.