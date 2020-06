Catholic churches are preparing for limited reopening

SMALL RELIGIOUSGATHERINGSRESUMED TODAYSTATEWIDE.BUT LOOKING AHEAD --LOCAL CHURCHLEADERS SAY THEYSTILL HAVE A LOTWORK TO DO BEFOREFULLY REOPENING.AS 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTER EDREILLY SHOWS US --THE CHURCHEXPERIENCE WILLSOON LOOK A LOTDIFFERENT FOR THE600-THOUSANDROMAN CATHOLICS INWESTERN NEW YORK.OH, IT HAS BEEN VERYDIFFICULTJEAN DULAK IS ADEVOUT CATHOLICFROM HAMBURG.FOR MORE THAN TWOMONTHS SHE HASBEEN UNABLE TOATTEND MASS IN-PERSON BECAUSETHE CHURCHES WERECLOSED DUE TOCOVID-19.SO SAD THINKING THISIS NOT NATURAL AND ISHOULD BE AT CHURCHNOW THAT NYS ISALLOWING CHURCHESTO HAVE SMALLGATHERINGS UP TO 10PEOPLE .

.

.

ANDPARKING LOTSERVICES .

.

.

JEAN ISWONDERING WHAT ITWILL MEAN?IT TOOK US A BIT BYSURPRISE BECAUSE ITCAME ON THE HEELSOF BEING TOLD THATHOUSES OF WORSHIPWOULD BE INCLUDED INPHASE 4THE DIOCESE OFBUFFALO IS NOWPREPARING FOR THELIMITED RE-OPENINGOF ITS 161 PARISHES.WE ARE VERY HAPPYABOUT THAT BECAUSEIT ALLOW THINGS LIKEFUNERAL ANDBAPTISM'S, AND EVENSMALL WEDDINGS TOTAKE PLACEONE OF THE BIGCHALLENGES ISMAKING SURE THECHURCHES HAVEPROCEDURES ANDPROPER SUPPLIES TOKEEP PEOPLE SAFE.BECAUSE MANY STAFFARE STILLFURLOUGHED ANDTHERE ARE SOMESUPPLY CHAIN ISSUESUNDER THE"FORWARD IN FAITH"PLAN .

.

.

CATHOLICSWILL SEE SOME BIGCHANGES.EVERYONE OVER AGE2 MUST WEAR A MASK ..

.PRAYER BOOKS ANDHYMNALS ARE BEINGREMOVED .

.

.HOLYWATER FONTSEMPTIED ANDCOVERED.THERE IS NO SINGING,NO ALTAR SERVERS,NO PROCESSIONS, NOPASSING OF BASKETSFOR COLLECTIONS,AND PEOPLE WILL BESEATED SO THEYMAINTAIN THE PROPERDISTANCEWHEN IT COMES TOCOMMUNION .

.

.THEEUCHARISTIC WAFERWILL BE DROPPEDINSTEAD OF PLACEDINTO HANDS.IT IS NOT AS EASY AS ITSOUNDS TO JUSTREOPEN THE CHURCH,YOU KNOW.AT ST.

BERNADETTECHURCH IN ORCHARDPARK , PASTER FRPAUL SEIL HASALREADY TAKEN MANYSAFETY STEPS .

.

.WITH MORE COMING.WE JUST ORDERED A55-GALLON DRUM OFDISINFECTANT THATWILL BE PUT INTOBACKPACKS.

BETWEENMASSES, WE WILLSANITIZE THE WHOLECHURCHGATHERINGS OF 10PEOPLE WONT DOMUCH FOR HIS LARGECONGREGATIONBUT THE CHURCH HASPURCHASED AN FM-TRANSMITTER FORPARKING LOTSERVICES.THE WINDOWS AREROLLED UP.

THERE ISNO CONTACT WITHANYBODY.

IT IS JUSTYOU AND YOUR PEOPLEIN YOUR CARWHILE PREPARATIONSFOR RE-OPENING AREUNDERWAY .

.

THEDIOCESE SAID THEREIS NO TIMETABLE.I THINK IT ISIMPORTANT THEM TOBE PATIENT AND KEEPFAITHTHE DIOCESE TOLD USTHE DISPENSATIONFROM THE OBLIGATIONTO ATTEND SUNDAYMASS AND HOLY DAYSOF OBLIGATION FORWNY CATHOLIC .

.

.REMAINS IN EFFECT.

INORCHARD PARK, EDREILLY 7 EWN