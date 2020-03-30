U.S Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith says the government should pay more money when a federal disaster declaration is issued.

The mississippi republican senator wants fema to pay 100 percent of reimbursement costs to local governments for all federal emergency declarations and major disaster declarations in 2020.

The local community emergency relief act of 2020 was introduced today in the u.s. senate.

Normally, fema will reimburse up to 75 percent of expenses.

Hyde-smith says mississippi has experienced eight federal disaster declarations in the last 15 months...from flooding to tornadoes.

She also points out the state's unemployment rate is estimated to be 25 and a half percent and revenue collections have dropped 30 percent.

"both bills would give local leaders flexibility they need to help avoid mass layoffs, essential service cuts, or tax increases.

The economic difficulties facing mississippi cities and counties are not due to bad budgeting, they're the result of paying for necessary healthcare and public safety needs during this pandemic."

The bill is expected to be voted on this summer.