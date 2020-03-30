Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FEMA Bill

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
FEMA Bill

FEMA Bill

U.S Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith says the government should pay more money when a federal disaster declaration is issued.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

FEMA Bill

Centered u.s. senator cindy hyde-smith say the government should pay more money when a federal disaster declaration is issued.

The mississippi republican senator wants fema to pay 100 percent of reimbursement costs to local governments for all federal emergency declarations and major disaster declarations in 2020.

The local community emergency relief act of 2020 was introduced today in the u.s. senate.

Normally, fema will reimburse up to 75 percent of expenses.

Hyde-smith says mississippi has experienced eight federal disaster declarations in the last 15 months...from flooding to tornadoes.

She also points out the state's unemployment rate is estimated to be 25 and a half percent and revenue collections have dropped 30 percent.

"both bills would give local leaders flexibility they need to help avoid mass layoffs, essential service cuts, or tax increases.

The economic difficulties facing mississippi cities and counties are not due to bad budgeting, they're the result of paying for necessary healthcare and public safety needs during this pandemic."

The bill is expected to be voted on this summer.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

lindaleblanc111

#lindaleblanc RT @pennsilfaanisch: @PAGroyper I’d rather get the virus than take the bill gates Walmart fema camp 5g nanobot mind control vaccine 50 minutes ago

pennsilfaanisch

Leo @PAGroyper I’d rather get the virus than take the bill gates Walmart fema camp 5g nanobot mind control vaccine 54 minutes ago

LatimerBrett

Brett Latimer RT @cindyhydesmith: The severe flooding and historic tornadoes in Mississippi during just this year alone add to the hardships associated w… 3 hours ago

cindyhydesmith

Cindy Hyde-Smith The severe flooding and historic tornadoes in Mississippi during just this year alone add to the hardships associat… https://t.co/LYB6KMLfZ7 3 hours ago

Sherrij19285957

Sherrij @realDonaldTrump @BreitbartNews Well there you are in Michigan talking about dams bursting & Fema doing a great job… https://t.co/clhdG9UKuR 4 hours ago

libdenk

Libby Denkmann Tso is going into a few items of "potential upsides." * The CARES Act money & FEMA reimbursement * A new bailout… https://t.co/Lvtl2G4Asf 4 hours ago

blkbrrr

DaThoughtProvokr ✊😷 RT @SenHydeSmith: #COVID19 stress on state, county & city budgets is made worse for those hit by disasters. I’ve introduced a bill to elimi… 6 hours ago

SenHydeSmith

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith #COVID19 stress on state, county & city budgets is made worse for those hit by disasters. I’ve introduced a bill to… https://t.co/d9JxWy4Lqi 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NYC Mayor thanks 'hero' EMTs, paramedics dispatched by FEMA [Video]

NYC Mayor thanks 'hero' EMTs, paramedics dispatched by FEMA

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio greeted and thanked EMTs and paramedics dispatched by FEMA to assist the city with its coronavirus response.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
New York's Central Park Gets a 68-Bed Field Hospital [Video]

New York's Central Park Gets a 68-Bed Field Hospital

Over the weekend, Samaritan's Purse, a Christian nonprofit, collaborated with FEMA to build a field hospital in the East Meadow of New York's Central Park. The 68-bed respiratory care unit is set to be..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:52Published