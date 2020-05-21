Global  

Authorities Warn About Leaving Hand Sanitizer In Hot Vehicles

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Authorities Warn About Leaving Hand Sanitizer In Hot Vehicles

There's a hidden risk with keeping hand sanitizer in your car, especially during the hot summer months.

Hand sanitizer left in hot vehicles can explode, experts warn

Not only that – the heat makes them less effective, scientists point out.
Though rare, hand sanitizer could ignite in extreme heat [Video]

Though rare, hand sanitizer could ignite in extreme heat

Firefighters are reminding the public that it can be potentially dangerous to leave clear plastic water bottles or hand sanitizer in your car if they're exposed to direct sunlight during hot..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:17Published
Hand Sanitizer Can Catch Fire If Left In Hot Car [Video]

Hand Sanitizer Can Catch Fire If Left In Hot Car

Hand sanitizer is important to keep around, but you might not want to keep it in your car on a hot day.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:31Published