The 100 S07E02 The Garden

The 100 7x02 "The Garden" Season 7 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - MYSTERIOUS PAST – Echo (Tasya Teles) and Gabriel (Chuku Modu) learn more about Hope (Shelby Flannery) and her mysterious past.

Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook and JR Bourne also star.

Dean White directed the episode written by Jeff Vlaming (#703).

Original airdate 5/27/2020.

» Watch The 100 Tuesdays at 9:00pm/8c on The CW » Starring: Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Lindsey Morgan, Marie Avgeropoulos

