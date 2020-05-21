Kentucky Childcare Centers Longing for June Reopen

Smaller at-home centers will open june 8th --- with larger centers and summer camps getting the go- ahead on june 15th.

44news reporter marisa patwa has the story.

One henderson preschool --shut down since march -- sad they've missed out on the past few months with their kids.

"as a teacher you have a lot of traditions and a lot of memories.

And you want to say goodbye.

And it's kind of like we walked out of here on march 13th and we have leprechauns still in the building."

And it been a difficult adjustment.

"it's been very scary.

A lot of unknowns.

Very sad and very emotional."

While parents are eager for pre-school to start again.

"we have people desperately calling saying, 'when are you going to open the doors?

We have a lot of parents that are working from home and that's been a really challenge working from home and trying to have your children in the building -- you know home with you."

In the meantime -- teachers -- cleaning classrooms in preparation.

I have been purchasing lysol, bleach, clorox wipes, masks.

I have an army of people looking for supplies.

Still on standby welcome their kids back soon.

"it would be a dream come true."

And a chance to finally have their pre-school graduation.

"we're going to be redoing that the first week of june hopefully and it's gonna be a drive by.

But we're gonna let them wear their caps and gowns and just walk up and get their diploma.

So we're still going to do traditions -- but it's just going to look different."

Marisa patwa 44news beautiful