Update: St. Cloud Authorities Find Missing 9-Year-Old Lowell McClure Safe

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:24s - Published
The St.

Cloud Police Department says a missing 9-year-old has been found safe, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:24).

WCCO 4 News at 6 – May 21, 2020

