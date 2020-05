FWC urges boat safety during National Boating Safety Week

WAIT FOR MORE INFORMATION NEXT.THAT’ IT FROM THE STATE CAPITOLWE’LL SEND IT BACK TO YOU.WITH MEMORIAL DAY WEEKENDAPPROACHING━ THERE’S A BIG PUSHFOR ALL OF US TO BE SAFE ON THEWATER AND BY THE WAY, THIS ISNATIONAL BOATING SAFETAWARENESS WEEK4 IN YOUR CORNER’S SANDRARODRIGUEZ WITH A LOOK AT WHAT’IN THE WORKS TO MAKE SURE THINGSGO SMOOTHLY.

SANDR0:17 - 0:26AGENCIES ACROSS THE U.S ARTEAMING UP TO PROMOTE SAFEBOATING PRACTICES AND WITH ALOT OF BOAT ACTIVITY ANTICIPATEDFOR THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND,OFFICIALS WITH THE FLORIDA FISHAND WILDLIFE CONSERVATIONCOMMISSION SAY BOATERS NEED TOSTAY VIGILANTEvery year at this time we tryto spread the message aboutboating safety and making surethat operators are behavingthemselves."NATIONAL BOATING SAFETY WEEK IAN ANNUAL SAFETY CAMPAIGN AIMEDAT KEEPING PEOPLE SAFE ASBOATING SEASON KICKS-OFFA BIG FOCUS IS MAKING SUREBOATERS HAVE ENOUGH LIFE-JACKETSFOR ALL PASSENGERS AND AREENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO WEAR THEMAT ALL TIMES"Often time boaters will findthemselves in the wateunexpectedly, and if you’rewearing it you’re more likely tosurvive a bad incident."ACCORDING TO FWC *65* BOATINGRELATED DEATHS HAPPENED LASTYEAR IN FLORIDA."66 percent of boatingfatalities last year were due todrowning*NAT* "This is a great wearablelife jacket that you can keep onat all times."OFFICER BROWN WITH FWC SAYSTHESE TYPES OF LIFE-JACKETS AREA GOOD OPTION TO HAVESOT(Adam Brown, Senior Officer,Florida Fish and WildlifeConservation Commission):"It doesn’t encumber you whenyou’re in the water, it’srelatively comfortable, itdoesn’t get hot, it will selfinflate."ANOTHER IMPORTANT STEP IS MAKINGSURE ALL SAFETY EQUIPMENT ON TBOAT IS UP TO DATE"Life jackets, throw cushions,whistle horns, flares."ADVICE FOR BOATERS ANDPASSENGERS IS TO STAY VIGILA