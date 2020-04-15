Global  

MASL, Utica City FC may return for postseason as league plans for return

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
The MASL announced a potential outline for the league to conduct a playoff competition and will make an announcement within the next week to formalize potential return to play.

This season after all.

The major arena soccer league announced today that it is putting together a plan for a potential return to host a playoff tournament and crown a champion this year.

Here's what we know so far: eight teams would compete at (one( centralized location.

There would be a five day training camp at that location that leads immediately into a ten-day playoff format.

--- there will be extensive team safety conditions such as: testing.

--- quarantine.

--- housing.

--- social distancing guidelines.

--- and cleaning and sanitizing of all venues used.

Should this take place - utica city f-c would return to the field and be in the mix.

At the time of the remainder of regular season cancellation - they were tied for the second best record second in the eastern conference at 14-6 - but in third place due to tiebreaker.

The playoffs would likely include the top four teams in each conference.

There has been no official announcement regarding the location of the playoffs but utica city f-c president rob esche said that there is a pretty decent chance it could be here in utica at the adirondack bank center.

There's also no word about whether or not fans would be allowed in attendance - but the league expects to make an official announcement within the next week.

