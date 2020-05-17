Four Kids And It movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Based on the best-selling children's book, this engrossing family fantasy-adventure stars Michael Caine, Russell Brand, Matthew Goode and Paula Patton.

On a seaside holiday, four kids from a mixed family visit the beach, where they discover a floppy-eared creature that grants their wishes.

But there's a catch: the kid's adventures in rock-climbing, pop stardom, and flying end promptly at sunset -- leaving them in danger each time.

Can they learn to control the magic before something dreadful happens?

Director Andy De Emmony Actors Paula Patton, Matthew Goode, Michael Caine, Russell Brand Genre Family, Fantasy