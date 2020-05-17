Global  

Four Kids And It movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Based on the best-selling children's book, this engrossing family fantasy-adventure stars Michael Caine, Russell Brand, Matthew Goode and Paula Patton.

On a seaside holiday, four kids from a mixed family visit the beach, where they discover a floppy-eared creature that grants their wishes.

But there's a catch: the kid's adventures in rock-climbing, pop stardom, and flying end promptly at sunset -- leaving them in danger each time.

Can they learn to control the magic before something dreadful happens?

Director Andy De Emmony Actors Paula Patton, Matthew Goode, Michael Caine, Russell Brand Genre Family, Fantasy

BisAdams

Bis Adams FOUR KIDS AND IT Official Trailer Bisadsms 2020 Sci Fi Movie https://t.co/xfQ3QBjSsq via @YouTube 2 hours ago

nihao7514

豪宅玩具 FOUR KIDS AND IT Trailer (2020) Michael Caine, Paula Patton Fantasy Movie HD https://t.co/tMeIlaMSKa 3 hours ago

JoBloTrailers

JoBlo Movie Trailers FOUR KIDS AND IT Trailer (2020) Michael Caine, Paula Patton Fantasy Movie HD https://t.co/sSe0FGczBF 3 hours ago

toorunee

 RT @jamaisvuz: honestly ALL I want is a batfam movie where bruce is constantly being dunked on by his kids like I just want a movie that i… 14 hours ago

jamaisvuz

a freshly drained heart honestly ALL I want is a batfam movie where bruce is constantly being dunked on by his kids like I just want a mov… https://t.co/cZvCkoGML9 14 hours ago

FutureMovies1

Future Movies 🎥 FOUR KIDS AND IT Official Trailer HD (2020) #PaulaPatton, #RussellBrand Movie | #FutureMovies 👇 👀 Watch ❤ Subscr… https://t.co/9xT0JQQWKA 15 hours ago

pennyverfaillie

Penny_Verfaillie RT @Rosalyn51tweet: US fans! Want IT✨Wish IT ✨Believe IT ✨ Based on the best-selling children's book, this family fantasy-adventure stars… 19 hours ago

Rosalyn51tweet

Rosalyn51 US fans! Want IT✨Wish IT ✨Believe IT ✨ Based on the best-selling children's book, this family fantasy-adventure st… https://t.co/VHxt8QfyAu 1 day ago


