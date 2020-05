SCOTUS denies Idaho's application to pause Adree Edmo's gender confirmation surgery Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:33s - Published 14 hours ago SCOTUS denies Idaho's application to pause Adree Edmo's gender confirmation surgery The United States Supreme Court has denied Idaho's application to stop a transgender inmate's reassignment surgery. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SCOTUS denies Idaho's application to pause Adree Edmo's gender confirmation surgery BREAKING NEWS TOTELL YOU ABOUT.THE U-S SUPREMECOURT HAS DENIEDIDAHO'S APPEAL TOHALT THE SEXREASSIGNMENTSURGERY OF ATRANSGENDERINMATE.ADREE EDMO CANCONTINUE TORECEIVE PRE-SURGIALTREATMENTS ANDEVEN THE SURGERYWHILE THE NATION'SHIGHEST COURTDECIDES WHETHERTO TAKE UP THECASE.EDMO SUED THESTATE AND HAS WONDECISIONS AT BOTHIDAHO FEDERALDISTRICT COURT ANDTHE 9TH CIRCUITCOURT OF APPEALS.GOVERNOR BRADLITTLE APPEALED THECASE DESPITE THOSEDECISIONS, SAYINGTHAT IDAHOSHOULDN'T PAY FORA SURGERY ITDOESN'T THINK ISMEDICALLYNECESSARY.