Parade for Pahokee woman who turned 94 Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:26s - Published 3 weeks ago Parade for Pahokee woman who turned 94 THIS BELOVED SISTER, MOTHER, AUNT, GRANDMOTHER, AND GREAT-GRANDMOTHER.....MRS. EVA HILL TURNED 94 YEARS OLD! DEPUTIES, FIREFIGHTER AND OTHERS DROVE DOWN THE STREET MAKING LOTS OF NOISE TO MAKE SURE EVA'S SPECIAL DAY WAS CELEBRATED - 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this