City of Las Vegas blocking off streets for 'Dine Out Downtown' Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:25s - Published 58 minutes ago City of Las Vegas blocking off streets for 'Dine Out Downtown' Half-block closures will be done in downtown Las Vegas to facilitate a new program called “Dine Out Downtown,” where tables, chairs, pop-up shade covers and portable trees will be placed outside to accommodate takeout dining. Jeremy Chen reports. 0

WHERE YOU CAN EAT YOUR LUNCH ORDINNER.THANKS FOR JOINING US....FOR 13 ACTION NEWS...LIVE AT -5-.I'M TRICIA KEAN.AND I'M TODD QUINONES.CITY LEADERS HOPE THIS WILLATTRACT PEOPLE TO DOWNTOWN.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER JEREMYCHEN IS LIVE TO EXPLAIN THEIDEA.FIRST IT WAS CONTAINER PARK-AND NOW IT'S THE ARTS DISTRICTSEEING SIGNS OF REOPENING.YOU CAN COME HERE GRAB ATACO.RELAX OUT HERE ON THE STREET INTHE SHADE.SOMETHING YOU COULDN'T DO JUSTA FEW WEEKS AGO.IT'S MEANT TO SERVE AS A STEPTO GETTING BACK TO NORMAL.COLD MARGARITAS ON A WARMDAY A CHANGE OF PACE FORTHIS LOCAL COUPLE.MARK DEERING, LIVES IN LASVEGAS "IT WAS GOOD HAVINGSOMEONE ELSE MAKE A DRINK FOR ACHANGE INSTEAD OF ME." THEDEERINGS HAVEN'T BEEN ABLE TODRINK IN THE ARTS DISTRICT FORA WHILETHEY'RE NOW TAKING ADVANTAGE OFTHE NEW SET UP BY THE CITY."YOU GET OUT OF YOUR HOUSE, BUTYOU'RE STILL SAFE ANDEVERYTHING." DINING PAVILIONSHAVE BEEN SET UP ON TWO STREETSIN THE DOWNTOWN AREA.IT'S PART OF THE CITY'S PLAN TOENTICE VISITORS TO SPEND MORETIME IN THE AREA.THEY CAN EAT THEIR TAKEOUT FOODFROM NEARBY RESTAURANTS- WITHTABLES SPREAD SIX FEET APART.THEY'RE CLEANED EVERY TIME AGUEST LEAVES.MAYOR CAROLYN GOODMAN, CITY OFLAS VEGAS "WE'RE ALL ABIDING BYTHE HYGIENE AND SEPARATION,MASKS, EVERYTHING." LAS VEGASMAYOR CAROGOODMAN SAYS THEIDEA CAME FROM THE CITYMANAGER'S DAUGHTER- WHO SAWTHIS HAPPENING IN ASOUTHEASTERN STATE.SHE SAYS AFTER A SHORTCONVERSATION- THE DECISION WASMADE TO MOVE FORWARD."HOPEFULLY THIS PILOT PROGRAMWILL HELP OUR SMALL BUSINESSES,RESTAURANTS, AND TAVERNS ANDTHEN WE'LL EXPAND IT ALL AROUNDTHE CITY." FOR THE DEERINGS-THIS MEANS MORE TRIPS TODOWNTOWN."NOTHING BETTER THAN HAVING AMARGARITA ON A WARM DAY."YOU CAN COME AND SIT HERE ANYDAY OF THE WEEK BETWEEN 11 A-MTO 9 P-M- THIS WILL LASTTHROUGH PHASE ONE AND TWO OFTHE STATE'S REOPENING PLAN.COMING UP AT SIXWE'LL HEARFROM A LOCAL BUSINESS ABOUTWHAT THEY THINK OF THISARRANGEMENT BY THE CITY.JEREMY CHEN 13 ACTION NEWS.SELECT RESTAURANTS...AT "STATION CASINOS" WILLRE-OPEN FORDINE-IN SERVICE.....STARTING TUESDAY! SOME OFTHEM INCLUDE....YARDHOUSE AT RED ROCK RESORT...PIZZA ROCK....





