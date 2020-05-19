Microsoft Build 2020: Supercomputers, Unified Office, and Healthcare

Microsoft's build conference kicked off this year as a fully remote event, with keynotes, panels, and even breakout tutorials all online.

During the conference, we saw updates to Microsoft's "Fluid Framework" which aims to unify all Office 365 apps into a single program, in addition to making individual elements of a document, say a table or a paragraph of text, shareable and editable by anyone.

Beyond office, Microsoft is expanding it's cloud offerings with services tailored to various industries, and is launching with cloud services for Healthcare.

The Azure Cloud system is also now host to a Top-5 supercomputer which will use OpenAI to improve online services.