Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft Build 2020: Supercomputers, Unified Office, and Healthcare

Video Credit: Engadget AOL - Duration: 07:01s - Published
Microsoft Build 2020: Supercomputers, Unified Office, and Healthcare

Microsoft Build 2020: Supercomputers, Unified Office, and Healthcare

Microsoft's build conference kicked off this year as a fully remote event, with keynotes, panels, and even breakout tutorials all online.

During the conference, we saw updates to Microsoft's "Fluid Framework" which aims to unify all Office 365 apps into a single program, in addition to making individual elements of a document, say a table or a paragraph of text, shareable and editable by anyone.

Beyond office, Microsoft is expanding it's cloud offerings with services tailored to various industries, and is launching with cloud services for Healthcare.

The Azure Cloud system is also now host to a Top-5 supercomputer which will use OpenAI to improve online services.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft just built ‘one of the top five most powerful’ supercomputers on the planet

Microsoft just built ‘one of the top five most powerful’ supercomputers on the planetMicrosoft has announced a new supercomputer built by the company in partnership with and for OpenAI...
The Next Web - Published

Microsoft says it teamed up with OpenAI to build a massive AI supercomputer in Azure

At its Build developer conference, Microsoft today announced that it has teamed up with OpenAI, the...
TechCrunch - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KrishRuban5

Krish Ruban RT @engadget: Microsoft Build 2020: Supercomputers, Unified Office, and Healthcare https://t.co/XyuWI8yVSL 3 days ago

JohnPaulHunt9

John-Paul Hunt Microsoft Build 2020: Supercomputers, Unified Office, and Healthcare fixes up 300 hz touchscreens and servers in so… https://t.co/9ACAiRZMnv 5 days ago

transhumanismAU

Transhumanism Australia 🧢 RT @peterxing: Microsoft Build 2020: Supercomputers, Unified Office, and Healthcare https://t.co/ypZ9pNmyrf via @engadget @Microsoft 6 days ago

finsharing

FinSharing.com Microsoft Build 2020 Highlights: Supercomputers, Unified Office, and Healthcare $MSFT https://t.co/zWaijkhS8e 1 week ago

peterxing

Peter Xing 🧢 Microsoft Build 2020: Supercomputers, Unified Office, and Healthcare https://t.co/ypZ9pNmyrf via @engadget @Microsoft 1 week ago