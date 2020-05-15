Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tech disaster: Chris Pratt deletes over 50,000 emails by mistake

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Tech disaster: Chris Pratt deletes over 50,000 emails by mistake

Tech disaster: Chris Pratt deletes over 50,000 emails by mistake

Chris Pratt accidentally deleted 51,000 emails whilst trying to declutter his inbox, after sharing an image of his phone displaying 35,944 unread messages.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Tech disaster: Chris Pratt deletes over 50,000 emails by mistake - Chris Pratt accidentally deleted 51,000 emails w… https://t.co/DYfTQ6mhyf 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chris Pratt Accidentally Deleted Over 51,000 Emails! [Video]

Chris Pratt Accidentally Deleted Over 51,000 Emails!

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:01Published
Chris Pratt reveals Katherine Schwarzenegger's 'tough' pregnancy cravings [Video]

Chris Pratt reveals Katherine Schwarzenegger's 'tough' pregnancy cravings

Chris Pratt says Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy cravings have been "tough" for both of them as she is addicted to the unusual combination of pickles and ice cream.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published