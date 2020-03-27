TENET movie (2020)

TENET movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.

Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen.

“Tenet” was filmed on location across seven countries.

The international cast is led by John David Washington and also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

“Tenet” is being produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan.

Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer.

Nolan’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher.

The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Warner Bros.

Pictures presents a Syncopy Production, a Film by Christopher Nolan, “Tenet.” Warner Bros.

Pictures is distributing “Tenet” worldwide to theaters.