U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized China about the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Reuters, Beijing pledged to spend $2 billion to fight the virus.

Pompeo called the money β€œpaltry” compared to the vast amount of lives lost and financial damage it caused.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing acted with transparency after the outbreak in China.

But Pompeo rejected his claim and said Jinping should hold a news conference and be asked anything.