Governor Reeves comments on church fire in Holly Springs, MS

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Governor Tate Reeves is condemning a church fire that’s being investigated as arson.

- governor tate reeves is - - - - condemning a church fire that's- being investigated as an arson.- first pentecostal church in - holly springs burned- wednesday, about a month after- it filed a lawsuit- challenging city restrictions o- gatherings amid the coronavirus- pandemic.

Investigators - found graffiti at the burned- church that read "bet you stay home now you hypokrites."

The governor said thursday that- the situation makes - him furious.- the church's lawsuit alleges- police officers disrupted a - church bible study and easter - service.- a city attorney says nearly 40- worshipers weren't- practicing social distancing- inside the church when a- violation - citation was




