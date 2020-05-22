Roseburg bond levy failure partly due to pandemic, officials say

Officials with Roseburg Public Schools say that coronavirus was just one element in the in the failure of their $94 million bond levy earlier this week.

Kezi 9 news reporter chris lueneburg spoke to officials and voters about what they felt about the levy.

Passing a bond measure is never exactly easy.

But it's even tougher during a pandemic.

"it's hard enough to pay your bills right now."

Some roseburg voters say the tax burden is what led them to vote no.

"i cough out about $450 a month for a private education we certainly don't want to pay anymore in property tax for an education he isn't going to see."

Though it ultimately failed-- officials say the vote was narrow.

"while some are celebrating the tax savings, others say the levy could have been an economic booster for the community."

Some felt the levy would be a good investment-- even during a pandemic.

"government can play an important role in helping restimulate the economy so i don't think now is the right time to withdraw."

According to superintendent jared corden the economic crisis was just one element at play in the failure.

"i clearly think it had an impact.

But the ballot has a 'yes, no' on it.

Not a 'yes, if' or 'yes, when.'" he says they won't be able to do any of the projects on their bond to-do list with the general fund.

School board president joe garcia says it's posisble the levy could return to ballots in november or next may... "one of the questions we are going to have is, how do we get information out to people so make sure they feel like they are making the best informed decision and did folks feel like they had enough information."

The board will begin debreifing on the election at next week's meeting.

Reporting in roseburg chris lueneburg