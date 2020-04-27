World champ Carlsen narrowly avoids early elimination in Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge

SHOWS: INTERNET / UNKNOWN LOCATIONS (MAY 21, 2020) (CHESS24 HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) 1.

HIGHLIGHT FROM MAGNUS CARLSEN (WHITE) V DANIIL DUBOV (BLACK) 2.

CARLSEN BLUNDER AND DUBOV WINS MATCH 3.

HIGHLIGHT FROM ALIREZA FIROUZJA (WHITE) V MAGNUS CARLSEN (BLACK) - WINNER WOULD ADVANCE TO NEXT ROUND AND LOSER IS ELIMINATED 4.

FIROUZJA RESIGNS AND CARLSEN WINS MATCH - CARLSEN ADVANCES TO KNOCKOUT ROUND 5.

HIGHLIGHT FROM HIKARU NAKAMURA (WHITE) V JAN-KRZYSZTOF DUDA (BLACK) 6.

NAKAMURA WOULD WIN AND LEAD PRELIMINARY ROUND STANDINGS TO ADVANCE TO KNOCKOUT ROUND STORY: World champion Magnus Carlsen narrowly avoided elimination in the preliminary round of the Abbey Lindores Rapid Challenge online chess tournament with a do or die win Thursday (May 21).

The Norwegian entered day three of the event needing good results but started with a shocking loss to Russian Daniil Dubov that left him in danger of being knocked out but a victory over 16-year-old Iranian Alireza Firouzja in his final match allowed the 29-year-old to advance to the next round.

American Hikaru Nakamura and Russian Sergey Karjakin topped the standings after three days of strong play in the preliminary round and are joined by Ding Liren, Wesley So, Yu Yangyi, Levon Aronian, and Dubov in the knockout round that will begin Saturday (May 23) after a rest day.

