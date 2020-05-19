Daughter organizes Car Parade for Parents 60th Wedding Anniversary

A couple in East Herkimer got a surprise car parade Thursday afternoon for their 60th Wedding Anniversary.

It was put on by the couple's daughter sharon edwards.

Frank and mary tamburrino who are sharon's parents have been through cancer treatments, mary has survived three different types of cancer and frank is currently undergoing chemotheraphy for the second time in his fight against colon cancer.

Sharon says covid-19 wasn't going to stop her and her friends from pulling this off.

"we were going to have a party.

We had a party planned but because of coronavirus it got cancelled."

"we pulled this off today and we're very happy with what happened."

Edwards adds that in a culture where divorce is common, and when a number of people are avoiding or postponing marriage, her parents provided a legacy of love for to their children and grandchildren.