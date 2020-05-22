Concordia Set to Make Major Upgrades to Zollner Complex

January..

Staying on the gridiron..

Concordia football is getting some much-needed new digs..

The school recently announcing its plans to make major upgrades to the zollner athletic complex..in addition to resurfaced tennis courts, and a new track, the currently worn-down grass football field will be replaced with artificial turf..a brand new scoreboard at zollner stadium is also in the works..athletic director tim mannigel didn't want to divulge how much the project will cost..he says it won't be cheap, but he believes it's money well spent..

It will also be lined for use by the school's soccer and lacrosse teams... mannigel says the goal is to have the field done by this august..

