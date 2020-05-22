Midland families picking up the pieces Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:58s - Published 1 hour ago Midland families picking up the pieces A young family's home in mid-Michigan ravaged by floodwaters has started picking up the pieces after a historic flood. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Indivisible Michigan District 9 Activism works RT @wxyzdetroit: Midland families picking up the pieces after major flooding https://t.co/qtF1m40FEg 40 minutes ago WXYZ Detroit Midland families picking up the pieces after major flooding https://t.co/qtF1m40FEg 1 hour ago Fanfictionwritertvseries Midland families picking up the pieces https://t.co/PXppSWoPL8 via @YouTube 1 hour ago