Robbery caught on doorbell camera

MEGAN, A WOMAN IN BELHAVEN WASROBBED AT GUNPOINT TUESDAYNIGHT.THE TERRIFYING INCIDENT WASCAUGHT ON A DOORBELL CAMERA.

JEFF REYNOLDS SAYS HIS TENANT, AMEDICALSTUDENT, WAS ROBBED AND CARJACKED ON HISPROPERTY IN BELHAVEN TUESDAYNIGHT.THERE WAS A BANGING AT OUR BACKDOOR AND IT WAS OUR TENANTWHO LIVES IN AN APARTMENT ON OURPROPERTY.

SHE HAD JUSTBEEN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT THEINCIDENT WAS CAUGHT ON REYNOLDS'"RING" DOORBELL CAMERA.YOU CAN TAKE MY CAR!

TAKEANYTHING YOU WANT!REYNOLDS SAYS FOUR MEN TOOK THEWOMAN'S PHONE AND CAR, THEN LEFTWITHOUT HURTINGHER.I MEAN SHE WAS PRETTY UPSET WHENSHE GOT TO OUR BACK DOORBUT YA KNOW, WE HAVE A VIDEO OFTHE INCIDENT AND SHE WAS PRETTYCOMPOSED TO HAVE A GUN IN HERFACE.TAKE ANYTHING YOU WANT!

PLEASE!REYNOLDS SAYS HE HAS LIVED INBELHAVEN SINCE 1985 AND HASALWAYS FELT SAFE.BUT HE SAYS THE ARMED ROBBERYHAPPENEDEVEN THOUGH POLICE AND SECURITYOFFICERSREGULARLY PATROL THENEIGHBORHOOD.HAPPENING ON OUR PROPERTY, CLOSETO MY LITTLE GIRLS, I FELTPARTICULARLY VIOLATED.

WE REACHED OUT TO JPD FORINFORMATIONON THIS CASE AND HAVE NOT HEARDBACK YET.REYNOLDS SAYS HE HAS HAD APOSITIVEEXPERIENCE WITH JPD AND ISCONFIDENTOFFICIERS WILL CATCH THECRIMINALS VERYSOON.MEGAN.

