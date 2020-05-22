Record number of absentee ballots

Iowa National Guard is distributing PPE to poll workers for Tuesdays vote, as absentee ballots are on the rise.

Iowans are heading to the polls on tuesday and some might be a little apprehensive about casting their vote because of the coronavirus.

Iowa secretary of state paul pate says the iowa national guard has been distributing ?

?e supplies to every county in the state to give to poll workers.

Absentee voting has been very popular and according to secretary pate, they are way past the record for absentee votes.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki spoke with a mason city resident who is a little nervous about polling in the age of covi?19.

Would you ever consider voting by mail or absentee ballot instead?

Definitely, i would do that.

If i had that option i would take that option.

If you want to fill out an absentee ballot, time is running