GM Fairfax employees working in Indiana to make ventilators Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 10:51s - Published 5 days ago GM Fairfax employees working in Indiana to make ventilators 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Trevor Thompkins RT @41actionnews: After relocating to Indiana to help a plant there make ventilators, Fairfax employees are returning to KCK as the GM plan… 4 days ago Giovanni Garcia RT @arothfield: "To know I have been part of something where people will have the resources they need because I played a part... that just… 5 days ago Ariel Rothfield KSHB "To know I have been part of something where people will have the resources they need because I played a part... th… https://t.co/jsItucQAOg 5 days ago 41 Action News After relocating to Indiana to help a plant there make ventilators, Fairfax employees are returning to KCK as the G… https://t.co/iDwLGlxfcF 5 days ago